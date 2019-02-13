Universal Pictures has released the official trailer for the upcoming Blumhouse thriller Ma, starring Octavia Spencer, Diana Silvers, Juliette Lewis and Luke Evans. Check out the trailer, cast, plot details and release date below!

Ma Plot

Everybody’s welcome at Ma’s. But good luck getting home safe. Oscar winner Octavia Spencer stars as Sue Ann, a loner who keeps to herself in her quiet Ohio town. One day, she is asked by Maggie, a new teenager in town (Diana Silvers, Glass), to buy some booze for her and her friends, and Sue Ann sees the chance to make some unsuspecting, if younger, friends of her own.

She offers the kids the chance to avoid drinking and driving by hanging out in the basement of her home. But there are some house rules: One of the kids has to stay sober. Don’t curse. Never go upstairs. And call her “Ma.”

But as Ma’s hospitality starts to curdle into obsession, what began as a teenage dream turns into a terrorizing nightmare, and Ma’s place goes from the best place in town to the worst place on earth.

Ma Release Date

Universal Pictures and Blumhouse have set a May 31st release date for the horror thriller.

Ma Cast

The film stars Octavia Spencer as Sue Ann aka “Ma,” Diana Silvers as Maggie (Glass), Juliette Lewis (August: Osage County) as Maggie’s mom, Luke Evans (Beauty and the Beast) as a local dad, Missi Pyle (Gone Girl) as his girlfriend, and McKaley Miller (TV’s Hart of Dixie), Corey Fogelmanis (TV’s Girl Meets World), Gianni Paolo (TV’s Power) and Dante Brown (Lethal Weapon TV series) as Maggie’s friends.

From Tate Taylor, the acclaimed director of ‘The Help’ and ‘Get On Up’, and blockbuster producer Jason Blum (Get Out, Halloween, The Purge series).

‘Ma’ is written by Scotty Landes (Comedy Central’s Workaholics) and Taylor, is produced by Blum for his Blumhouse Productions, by Taylor, and by John Norris (executive producer, Get On Up), and is executive produced by Spencer, Couper Samuelson, Jeanette Volturno, and Robin Fisichella.

Ma Movie Trailer

Ma Posters