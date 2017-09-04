

Angelina Jolie has confirmed that she will return to acting to star in the fantasy-adventure sequel Maleficent 2. The sequel is a live-action retelling of Disney’s most beloved villain from the 1959 classic ‘Sleeping Beauty’.

Release Date: TBA (2D, 3D, IMAX 3D)

Studio: Walt Disney Pictures

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Adaptation, Sequel

Director: TBA

Screenwriter: Jez Butterworth

Cast: Angelina Jolie

Running Time: TBA

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

Maleficent (2014) earned $758.5 million worldwide on a budget of $180 million at the worldwide box office. The film was directed by Robert Stromberg and tells the previously-untold story of the iconic villain from Disney’s animated classic, Sleeping Beauty (1959).

