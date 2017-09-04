Maleficent 2
Angelina Jolie has confirmed that she will return to acting to star in the fantasy-adventure sequel Maleficent 2. The sequel is a live-action retelling of Disney’s most beloved villain from the 1959 classic ‘Sleeping Beauty’.
Release Date: TBA (2D, 3D, IMAX 3D)
Studio: Walt Disney Pictures
Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Adaptation, Sequel
Director: TBA
Screenwriter: Jez Butterworth
Cast: Angelina Jolie
Running Time: TBA
MPAA Rating: Not yet rated
Plot Summary
Maleficent (2014) earned $758.5 million worldwide on a budget of $180 million at the worldwide box office. The film was directed by Robert Stromberg and tells the previously-untold story of the iconic villain from Disney’s animated classic, Sleeping Beauty (1959).
Movie Trailers