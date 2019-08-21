Watch Mandela Effect: Hacking Reality. Is someone or something hacking your reality? This video features some of the most mind-bending and most discussed believed changes to our reality as discovered by the online Mandela Effect community.

Mandela Effect: Hacking Reality is about the observable phenomenon known as the Mandela Effect in a way it’s never been seen before.

What is the Mandela Effect? The Mandela Effect is an observable phenomenon where a large group of people who have never met or previously communicated recall something happening differently from the way it happened in this current timeline.

This phenomenon is different from the psychological phenomenon known as False Memory where one person recalls something happening differently from the way they remember it because they misremember, confabulate, are influenced or psychologically triggered.