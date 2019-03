What if Marvel’s The Avengers movie had been made in the ’90s instead of 2012? Here’s what the trailer and cast would have looked like.

Tom Cruise is Tony Stark / Iron Man

Brad Pitt is Thor

Jean-Claude Van Damme is Steve Rogers / Captain America

Keanu Reeves is Dr. Strange

Elijah Wood is Peter Parker / Spider-Man

Jeff Goldblum is Bruce Banner / Hulk

Milla Jovovich is Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow

David Hasselhoff is Nick Fury

Sarah Michelle Gellar is Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel

Denzel Washington is T’Challa / Black Panther

Marvel’s Avengers ’90s Trailer