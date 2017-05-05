

ABC has released the first teaser trailer for Marvel’s Inhumans. The first two episodes will debut in IMAX on Friday, September 1, followed by the full eight-episode series on ABC this fall.

‘Marvel’s Inhumans’ explores the never-before-told epic adventure of the royal family, including Black Bolt, played by Anson Mount as the enigmatic commanding King of the Inhumans, Serinda Swan as Queen Medusa, Ken Leung as Karnak, Iwan Rheon as Maximus, Eme Ikwuakor as Gorgon, Mike Moh as Triton, Sonya Balmores as Auran, Isabelle Cornish as Crystal.



Marvel’s Inhumans Teaser Trailer

