

Finn Jones, Jessica Stroup and Jessica Henwick star in the Netflix action drama Marvel’s Iron Fist. A young man is bestowed with incredible martial arts skills and a mystical force known as the Iron Fist.

Premiere: March 17, 2017

Network: Netflix

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama, Adaptation

Creator: Scott Buck

Cast: Finn Jones, Jessica Stroup, Jessica Henwick, David Wenham, Tom Pelphrey, Carrie-Anne Moss, Rosario Dawson

Running Time: 1 hr

Plot Summary

In Marvel’s Iron Fist, billionaire Danny Rand (Finn Jones) returns to New York City after being missing for years, trying to reconnect with his past and his family legacy. He fights against the criminal element corrupting New York City with his kung-fu mastery and ability to summon the awesome power of the fiery Iron Fist.

