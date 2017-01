The Defenders stars Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones, Mike Colter as Luke Cage and Finn Jones as Danny Rand/Iron Fist. In addition, Elden Henson will be reprising as Foggy Nelson along with Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Eka Darville as Malcolm, Carrie-Anne Moss as Jeri Hogarth, Scott Glenn as Stick, Jessica Henwick as Colleen Wing, Elodie Yung as Elektra, Rachael Taylor as Trish Walker, Simone Missick as Misty Knight, and Rosario Dawson as Claire Temple.

The eight-episode series Marvel’s The Defenders will premiere on Netflix in 2017.



