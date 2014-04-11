Masters of the Universe

Sony Pictures has announced that it will release a new live-action Masters of the Universe movie on Dec. 18, 2019. David S. Goyer (The Dark Knight, Blade, Man of Steel) is writing the screenplay. Masters of the Universe follows Prince Adam, who transforms into a warrior called He-Man and becomes the last hope for a magical land called Eternia, ravaged by technology and the evil Skeletor.

Masters of the Universe movie posterRelease Date: December 18, 2019
Studio: Columbia Pictures (Sony)
Genre: Action, Adventure, Adaptation
Director: TBA
Screenwriter: David S. Goyer
Cast: Unknown
Running Time: Unknown
MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

In “Masters of the Universe,” He-Man and his friends defend the realm of Eternia and the secrets of Castle Grayskull from the evil forces of Skeletor. He-Man has been brought to life throughout the years in beloved Mattel action figures, animated television series, comic books and a live action feature film.

Movie Trailers

