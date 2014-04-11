

Sony Pictures has announced that it will release a new live-action Masters of the Universe movie on Dec. 18, 2019. David S. Goyer (The Dark Knight, Blade, Man of Steel) is writing the screenplay. Masters of the Universe follows Prince Adam, who transforms into a warrior called He-Man and becomes the last hope for a magical land called Eternia, ravaged by technology and the evil Skeletor.

Release Date: December 18, 2019

Studio: Columbia Pictures (Sony)

Genre: Action, Adventure, Adaptation

Director: TBA

Screenwriter: David S. Goyer

Cast: Unknown

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

In “Masters of the Universe,” He-Man and his friends defend the realm of Eternia and the secrets of Castle Grayskull from the evil forces of Skeletor. He-Man has been brought to life throughout the years in beloved Mattel action figures, animated television series, comic books and a live action feature film.

Movie Trailers

Comments

comment count