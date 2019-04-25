Men In Black International Trailer 2 and New Poster

Sony Pictures has released a second Men In Black: International trailer starring Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson with Emma Thompson reprising her role as “O” from Men in Black 3. Watch the MIB: International trailer in the player below!

The Men in Black have always protected the Earth from the scum of the universe. In this new adventure, they tackle their biggest, most global threat to date: a mole in the Men in Black organization.

Directed by F. Gary Gray (The Fate of the Furious, Straight Outta Compton) and executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Men In Black: International stars Chris Hemsworth (Avengers: Endgame), Tessa Thompson (Creed II), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible – Fallout), Liam Neeson (Cold Pursuit), Emma Thompson (The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle), Kumail Nanjiani, Rafe Spall, Laurent Bourgeois and Larry Bourgeois.

Men in Black: International will be released in theaters on June 14, 2019.