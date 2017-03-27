Migos and Jimmy Fallon Perform ‘Bad and Boujee’ With Office Supplies

Migos stop by the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon offices and perform “Bad and Boujee” with office supplies. Watch the video below.

Instrument list below
Jimmy – iPhone Tones, Questlove – Scissors, Electric Stapler, Black Thought – Thumbtack Shaker, James Poyser – Coffee Pots, Mark Kelley – Keyboard Washboard, Captain Kirk – Tissue Box Guitar with Rubber Band Strings, Frank Knuckles – Water Cooler Jug Bongo, Kamal Gray – Paper Rips, Tuba Gooding Jr. – Bottled Water Jugs, Offset – Paper Clip Shaker, Quavo – Scissor Snips, Coffee Pours, Takeoff – Scotch Tape


Jimmy Fallon, Migos & The Roots Sing “Bad and Boujee” with Office Supplies

