

Check out the first teaser trailer for David Fincher’s Netflix series Mindhunter. Produced by David Fincher (Se7en, Gone Girl), crime thriller stars Jonathan Groff (Looking), Holt McCallany (Jack Reacher: Never Go Back) and Anna Torv (Fringe).

An agent in the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit develops profiling techniques as he pursues notorious serial killers and rapists.

‘Mindhunter’ is based on the book ‘Mind Hunter: Inside FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit’ written by Mark Olshaker and John E. Douglas.

Mindhunter – Teaser Trailer

