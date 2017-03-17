Mindhunter Teaser Trailer

by · Published · Updated


Check out the first teaser trailer for David Fincher’s Netflix series Mindhunter. Produced by David Fincher (Se7en, Gone Girl), crime thriller stars Jonathan Groff (Looking), Holt McCallany (Jack Reacher: Never Go Back) and Anna Torv (Fringe).

An agent in the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit develops profiling techniques as he pursues notorious serial killers and rapists.

‘Mindhunter’ is based on the book ‘Mind Hunter: Inside FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit’ written by Mark Olshaker and John E. Douglas.

Mindhunter – Teaser Trailer

Related Headlines

Comments

comment count

Tags:

You may also like...

Follow:

Subscribe to Movienewz.com

Stay up to date! Enter your email address to receive new posts in your inbox.

Opening This Week