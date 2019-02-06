Milla Jovovich and Tony Jaa star in the action fantasy film Monster Hunter, based on the role-playing video games by Capcom. Directed by ‘Resident Evil’ writer-director Paul W.S. Anderson, Lt. Artemis (Jovovich) and her loyal soldiers are transported to a new world and must battle large monsters with incredible powers.

Release Date: September 4, 2020

Studio: Screen Gems (Sony)

Genre: Action, Fantasy, Adaptation

Director: Paul W.S. Anderson

Screenwriter: Paul W.S. Anderson

Cast: Milla Jovovich, Tony Jaa, Tip “T.I.” Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta, Josh Helman, Jin Au-Yeung, Ron Perlman

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

Behind our world, there is another — a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly ferocity. When Lt. Artemis (Jovovich) and her loyal soldiers are transported from our world to the new world, the unflappable lieutenant receives the shock of her life. In her desperate battle for survival against enormous enemies with incredible powers and unstoppable, terrifying attacks, Artemis will team up with a mysterious man (Tony Jaa) who has found a way to fight back.

