

Naomie Harris, Mahershala Ali and Trevante Rhodes star in the critically acclaimed drama Moonlight. Watch the movie trailer below! The story chronicles the life of a young black man from childhood to adulthood as he struggles to find his place in the world while growing up in a rough neighborhood of Miami.

Release Date: October 21, 2016

Studio: A24

Genre: Drama, Romance

Director: Barry Jenkins

Screenwriter: Barry Jenkins

Cast: Alex Hibbert, Ashton Sanders, Trevante Rhodes, Naomie Harris, Mahershala Ali, Janelle Monae, André Holland

Running Time: 1 hr. 50 min.

MPAA Rating: R for some sexuality, drug use, brief violence, and language throughout.

Plot Summary

MOONLIGHT is the tender, heartbreaking story of a young man’s struggle to find himself, told across three defining chapters in his life as he experiences the ecstasy, pain, and beauty of falling in love, while grappling with his own sexuality. Anchored by astonishing performances and the singular vision of filmmaker Barry Jenkins, MOONLIGHT is a groundbreaking exploration of male masculinity—a sensual, intoxicating piece of cinema that uncovers deep truths about the moments that define us, the people who shape us most, and the ache of love that can last a lifetime.

Movie Trailers

