Release Date: July 31, 2020

Studio: Sony Pictures

Genre: Action, Adventure, Horror

Director: Daniel Espinosa

Screenwriter: Matt Sazama, Burk Sharpless

Cast: Jared Leto, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Matt Smith, Tyrese Gibson, Michael Keaton

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

Jared Leto, Adria Arjona and Jared Harris star in the antihero horror thriller, based on the Marvel Comics character. A biochemist with a rare blood disease, tries to cure himself but becomes a living vampire with superhuman powers. The character first appeared as a villain in The Amazing Spider-Man #101 (Oct. 1971).

Based on the Marvel Comics character created by Roy Thomas and Gil Kane, biochemist Michael Morbius tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease, but he inadvertently infects himself with a form of vampirism instead.

Movie Trailers