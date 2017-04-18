

Robert Sheehan, Hera Hilmar and Stephen Lang star in the sci-fi adventure Mortal Engines, based on the novel by Philip Reeve. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, cities are mounted on wheels and must consume each other to survive.

Release Date: December 14, 2018

Studio: Universal Pictures

Genre: Action, Adventure, Science Fiction, Adaptation

Director: Christian Rivers

Screenwriter: Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh, Philippa Boyens

Cast: Robert Sheehan, Hera Hilmar, Stephen Lang, Ronan Raftery, Leila George, Hugo Weaving

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

"Mortal Engines" is set in a world many thousands of years in the future. Earth's cities now roam the globe on huge wheels, devouring each other in a struggle for ever diminishing resources. On one of these massive Traction Cities, Tom Natsworthy has an unexpected encounter with a mysterious young woman from the Outlands who will change the course of his life forever.

