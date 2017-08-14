

Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer star in the thriller Mother!, directed by Darren Aronofsky. Watch the official movie trailer below!

Release Date: September 15, 2017

Studio: Paramount Pictures

Genre: Drama, Horror, Thriller

Director: Darren Aronofsky

Screenwriter: Darren Aronofsky

Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, Ed Harris, Michelle Pfeiffer, Domhnall Gleeson, Kristen Wiig

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

A couple’s relationship is tested when uninvited guests arrive at their home, disrupting their tranquil existence. From filmmaker Darren Aronofsky (Black Swan, Requiem for a Dream), mother! stars Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer in this riveting psychological thriller about love, devotion and sacrifice.

Movie Trailers





Mother! – Trailer

