Mother! Trailer
Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer star in the thriller Mother!, directed by Darren Aronofsky. Watch the official movie trailer below! A couple’s relationship is tested when uninvited guests arrive at their home, disrupting their tranquil existence.
Release Date: September 15, 2017
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Genre: Drama, Horror, Thriller
Director: Darren Aronofsky
Screenwriter: Darren Aronofsky
Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, Ed Harris, Michelle Pfeiffer, Domhnall Gleeson, Kristen Wiig
Running Time: Unknown
MPAA Rating: Not yet rated
Plot Summary
A couple’s relationship is tested when uninvited guests arrive at their home, disrupting their tranquil existence. From filmmaker Darren Aronofsky (Black Swan, Requiem for a Dream), mother! stars Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer in this riveting psychological thriller about love, devotion and sacrifice.
Movie Trailers
Mother! – Trailer