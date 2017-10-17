Murder on the Orient Express Trailer 2

Check out the second trailer for the mystery thriller Murder on the Orient Express, starring Kenneth Branagh, Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Daisy Ridley, Judi Dench, Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe and Josh Gad.

Based on the 1934 detective novel by Agatha Christie, Murder on the Orient Express is directed by Kenneth Branagh, produced by Ridley Scott and written by Michael Green (Blade Runner 2049). Murder on the Orient Express is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 10, 2017.

What starts out as a lavish train ride through Europe quickly unfolds into one of the most stylish, suspenseful and thrilling mysteries ever told. From the novel by best selling author Agatha Christie, “Murder on the Orient Express” tells the tale of thirteen strangers stranded on a train, where everyone’s a suspect. One man must race against time to solve the puzzle before the murderer strikes again.

