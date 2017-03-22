

Watch the My Cousin Rachel trailer. The dark period drama stars Rachel Weisz and Sam Claflin. In select theaters June 9.

Based on the 1951 novel by Daphne du Maurier, ‘My Cousin Rachel’ tells the story of a young Englishman (Claflin) who plots revenge against his mysterious, beautiful cousin (Weisz), believing that she murdered his guardian. But his feelings become complicated as he finds himself falling under the beguiling spell of her charms.

The first My Cousin Rachel (1952) film adaptation starred Olivia de Havilland and Richard Burton.

