New Spider-Man: Far From Home Trailer Reveals What Happens After Avengers: Endgame

The second Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer is here, providing us our first look at a post-Avengers: Endgame universe. Watch the new trailer in the player below!

The new trailer begins with Tom Holland warns fans that if they haven’t seen ‘Endgame’ yet, watching this trailer could spoil some key moments.

Following the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame’, Spider-Man must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever.

The Sony/Marvel superhero action-adventure stars Tom Holland, Jake Gyllenhaal, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders, JB Smoove, Martin Starr and Marisa Tomei.