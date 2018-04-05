Night School Trailer

Watch the official trailer for the comedy Night School Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish and Rob Riggle.

Star Kevin Hart and producer Will Packer, who partnered for the hit Ride Along and Think Like a Man series, bring their signature style to Night School. The comedy from director Malcolm D. Lee (Girls Trip) follows a group of misfits who are forced to attend adult classes in the longshot chance they¹ll pass the GED exam.

Co-stars Tiffany Haddish, Rob Riggle, Taran Killam and Romany Malco join Hart on-screen for the film that Hart produces for his Hartbeat Productions, and Packer via his Will Packer Productions.

Cast: Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish, Rob Riggle, Taran Killam, Romany Malco

Director: Malcolm D. Lee

Writer: Kevin Hart & Harry Ratchford & Joey Wells & Matt Kellard and Nicholas Stoller and John Hamburg