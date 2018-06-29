First Look at Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt.

The ensemble cast for the film includes Leonardo DiCaprio (Django Unchained), Brad Pitt (Inglorious Basterds), Margot Robbie (I, Tonya), Dakota Fanning (The Alienist), Al Pacino (Heat), James Marsden (Westworld), Timothy Olyphant (Snowden), Damian Lewis (Billions), Burt Reynolds (Boogie Nights), Michael Madsen (Kill Bill: Vol. 1&2), Tim Roth (Selma), Luke Perry (Riverdale), Emile Hirsch (Into the Wild), Clifton Collins (Pacific Rim), Keith Jefferson (The Hateful Eight), Nicholas Hammond (The Sound of Music), Julia Butters (American Housewife) and Scoot McNairy (12 Years a Slave).

Set in Los Angeles in the summer of 1969, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood focuses on a male TV actor named Rick Dalton (DiCaprio) who’s had one hit western series and is looking for a way to get into the film business. His sidekick Cliff Booth (Pitt) — who’s also his stunt double — is looking for the same thing. The horrific murder of Sharon Tate (Rick’s neighbor in the film, portrayed by Robbie) and four of her friends by Charles Manson’s cult of followers serves as a backdrop to the main story. The movie is said to be similar to a “Pulp Fiction-like tapestry” that covers a group of characters during that summer.