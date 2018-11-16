Legendary Entertainment has begun developing Pacific Rim 3, the third installment of the ‘Pacific Rim’ franchise to capitalize on growing interest from China-based audiences. Subscribe or bookmark this page to be the first to get the latest casting news, release date, set photos and to watch the Pacific Rim 3 movie trailer.

The studio’s Jaeger vs. Kaiju sci-fi action adventure is based on characters created by Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water, Hellboy) and Travis Beacham (Clash of the Titans) from a story by Derek Connolly (Jurassic World). Director Guillermo Del Toro’s Pacific Rim (2013) (Warner Bros. Pictures) grossed $35.3M on its opening weekend and earned a total $411M worldwide.

Release Date: TBA

Studio: Universal Pictures

Genre: Action, Adventure, Science Fiction, Sequel

Director: Unknown

Screenwriter: Unknown

Cast: Unknown

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

The second film, Pacific Rim Uprising (2018) (Universal Pictures) brought in an estimated $290M worldwide. Its modest $28M opening weekend was enough to dethrone Marvel’s Black Panther from the top of the domestic box office if only by a narrow victory. “We’re really pleased with the overall worldwide launch of this title,” Jim Orr, president of domestic distribution at Universal, said at the time.

Back in June ‘Pacific Rim Uprising’ director Steven S. DeKnight (Spartacus, Marvel’s Daredevil) talked about his hopes for a third film weather or not he is involved saying, “I think the franchise deserves to be finished. I hope, with or without me.” ‘Pacific Rim 3’ plot details are being kept under wraps and no director has been officially announced.

‘Uprising’ starred John Boyega (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) as Jake Pentecost, a rebellious Jaeger pilot and son of Idris Elba’s character Stacker Pentecost. The film also co-starred Cailee Spaeny (Bad Times at the El Royale) as a young Jaeger hacker and rising star Scott Eastwood (The Fate of the Furious).

Earlier this month streaming giant Netflix announced development of a ‘Pacific Rim’ anime series as part of its 17 new Asian original productions. The official synopsis for the anime series is described as follows, “As monsters emerge from the sea to attack Earth, humanity fights back using giant robot warriors in this anime adaptation of the blockbuster film.” Are you looking forward to the next chapter in the ‘Pacific Rim 3’ franchise? Let us know in the comments below!

Movie Trailers