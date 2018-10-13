Jason Clarke, Jeté Laurence and John Lithgow star in Paramount’s Pet Sematary remake. Based on the seminal horror novel by Stephen King. Watch the official Pet Sematary remake trailer below!

Release Date: April 5, 2019

Studio: Paramount Pictures

Genre: Horror, Thriller, Remake, Adaptation

Director: Kevin Kolsch, Dennis Widmyer

Screenwriter: Jeff Buhler

Cast: Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz, Jeté Laurence, Lucas Lavoie, Hugo Lavoie, John Lithgow

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

Based on the seminal horror novel by Stephen King, “Pet Sematary” follows Dr. Louis Creed (Jason Clarke), who, after relocating with his wife Rachel (Amy Seimetz) and their two young children from Boston to rural Maine, discovers a mysterious burial ground hidden deep in the woods near the family’s new home.

When tragedy strikes, Louis turns to his unusual neighbor, Jud Crandall (John Lithgow), setting off a perilous chain reaction that unleashes an unfathomable evil with horrific consequences.

Movie Trailers