Phantom Thread Trailer



Watch the official trailer for Paul Thomas Anderson’s 1950s fashion drama Phantom Thread, starring Daniel Day-Lewis, Vicky Krieps and Lesley Manville. You can watch the trailer below! Phantom Thread will be released in select theaters on December 25, 2017.

Set in the glamour of 1950’s post-war London, renowned dressmaker Reynolds Woodcock (Daniel Day-Lewis) and his sister Cyril (Lesley Manville) are at the center of British fashion, dressing royalty, movie stars, heiresses, socialites, debutants and dames with the distinct style of The House of Woodcock. Women come and go through Woodcock’s life, providing the confirmed bachelor with inspiration and companionship, until he comes across a young, strong-willed woman, Alma (Vicky Krieps), who soon becomes a fixture in his life as his muse and lover. Once controlled and planned, he finds his carefully tailored life disrupted by love.

