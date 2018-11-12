Ryan Reynolds, Justice Smith and Kathryn Newton star in the live-action Pokémon movie, based on the beloved anime series. When his father goes missing, Tim (Smith) and Pikachu (Reynolds) join forces on to unravel the tangled mystery.

Release Date: May 10, 2019

Studio: Warner Bros. Pictures

Genre: Action, Fantasy, Adaptation

Director: Rob Letterman

Screenwriter: Nicole Perlman, Rob Letterman

Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Bill Nighy, Ken Watanabe, Rita Ora, Karan Soni, Suki Waterhouse

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Official Website: DetectivePikachuMovie.net

Plot Summary

The story begins when ace private eye Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim (Justice Smith) to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu (Ryan Reynolds): a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.

Movie Trailers