Pokémon Detective Pikachu Movie Trailer

by

Ryan Reynolds, Justice Smith and Kathryn Newton star in the live-action Pokémon movie, based on the beloved anime series. When his father goes missing, Tim (Smith) and Pikachu (Reynolds) join forces on to unravel the tangled mystery.

Pokémon Detective Pikachu movie posterRelease Date: May 10, 2019
Studio: Warner Bros. Pictures
Genre: Action, Fantasy, Adaptation
Director: Rob Letterman
Screenwriter: Nicole Perlman, Rob Letterman
Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Bill Nighy, Ken Watanabe, Rita Ora, Karan Soni, Suki Waterhouse
Running Time: Unknown
MPAA Rating: Not yet rated
Official Website: DetectivePikachuMovie.net

Plot Summary

The story begins when ace private eye Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim (Justice Smith) to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu (Ryan Reynolds): a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.

Movie Trailers

