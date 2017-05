South Korean singer Psy is back with two new music videos. The ‘Gangnam Style’ singer returns with “I Luv It” and “New Face” from his new album, “4X2=8”.

“I Luv It” was written and composed by Psy and Zico, while “New Face” was written by Psy and composed by Psy and Yoo Gun Hyung. Check out the music videos below!

PSY – I Luv It Music Video

PSY – New Face Music Video

