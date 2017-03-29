Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2
Walt Disney Animation Studios has announced the official title and release date for Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2.
Release Date: March 9, 2018
Studio: Walt Disney Animation Studios
Genre: Animation, Comedy, Sequel
Director: Rich Moore
Screenwriter: Rich Moore, Phil Johnston
Cast: John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman, Jane Lynch, Jack McBrayer
Running Time: Unknown
MPAA Rating: Not yet rated
Plot Summary
Wreck-It Ralph is escaping out of his arcade and into the expansive universe of the internet next year when “Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2” hits the big screen.
Movie Trailers