

Walt Disney Animation Studios has announced the official title and release date for Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2.

Release Date: March 9, 2018

Studio: Walt Disney Animation Studios

Genre: Animation, Comedy, Sequel

Director: Rich Moore

Screenwriter: Rich Moore, Phil Johnston

Cast: John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman, Jane Lynch, Jack McBrayer

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

Wreck-It Ralph is escaping out of his arcade and into the expansive universe of the internet next year when “Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2” hits the big screen.

