Rambo V: Last Blood: Stallone Wraps Filming

Sylvester Stallone has announced on Instagram that production has wrapped on Millennium Films/Lionsgate’s long-awaited sequel Rambo V: Last Blood. The final installment of the Rambo franchise is scheduled for a 2019 release.

Rambo V: Last Blood finds John Rambo coping with intense PTSD while living on a ranch in Arizona, trying to pick up casual work wherever he can. Soon his friend and estate manager Maria informs him that her granddaughter went missing after crossing into Mexico for a party, so John travels south of the border to find the youngster. The quest quickly turns into a violent descent into hell as Rambo uncovers a sex-trafficking ring, teaming up with a journalist whose half-sister has also been kidnapped. Rambo has to deploy all his skills to save the girls and bring down a vicious crime lord.

The film is directed by Adrian Grunberg from a screenplay by Matt Cirulnick (Absentia). Sylvester Stallone, Paz Vega, Óscar Jaenada, Adriana Barraza, Yvette Monreal, Sergio Peris-Mencheta and Joaquín Cosío star in the 5th installment of the Rambo franchise. Stallone last played the role of John Rambo in Rambo (2008), which he wrote and directed. Rambo grossed $113.2M worldwide.