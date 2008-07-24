Red Sonja Poster

Yes, that’s Rose McGowan half naked and preparing to wield her sword as fantasy heroine Red Sonja in the new action adventure produced by her “Grindhouse” director Robert Rodriguez. The new poster for the highly anticipated remake made its debut at Comic-Con in San Diego. Doug Aarniokoski (“Highlander: Endgame”) is set to direct the pic with a 2009 scheduled release date.

In her return we find Red Sonja, a young girl risen from the ashes of tragedy to become the most feared woman warrior of all time. The mythical red-head blindly seeks vengeance on those who destroyed her family. In her path of destruction she discovers a larger purpose for her unearthly powers: to save all Hyrkania from the villainous Kulan Gath.