Matilda Lutz, Alex Roe and Vincent D’Onofrio star in the horror reboot Rings. Watch the movie trailer below! A young woman (Lutz) explores a dark subculture surrounding a mysterious video said to kill the watcher seven days after it’s viewed.

Release Date: February 3, 2017

Studio: Paramount Pictures

Genre: Horror, Thriller, Prequel

Director: F. Javier Gutierrez

Screenwriter: David Loucka, Jacob Estes, Akiva Goldsman

Cast: Matilda Lutz, Alex Roe, Johnny Galecki, Aimee Teegarden, Bonnie Morgan, Vincent D’Onofrio

Running Time: 1 hr 42 min

MPAA Rating: PG-13 for violence/terror, thematic elements, some sexuality and brief drug material.

Plot Summary

A new chapter in the beloved RING horror franchise. A young woman becomes worried about her boyfriend when he explores a dark subculture surrounding a mysterious videotape said to kill the watcher seven days after he has viewed it. She sacrifices herself to save her boyfriend and in doing so makes a horrifying discovery: there is a “movie within the movie” that no one has ever seen before…

Movie Trailers





Rings Trailer

Rings International Trailer

Rings International Trailer 2

