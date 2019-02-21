Paramount Pictures has released the second trailer for the Elton John music biopic drama Rocketman, starring Taron Egerton and Jamie Bell. Check out the trailer, cast, plot details and release date below!

Rocketman Plot

‘Rocketman’ will focus on the breakthrough years of Elton John’s music career, beginning with his scholarship to the Royal Academy of Music to reaching global stardom. The film will look at the uncensored story of what inspired Sir Elton John’s flamboyant costumes and poignant ballads.

Rocketman Release Date

Paramount Pictures has set a May 31 release date for the biographical musical drama.

Rocketman Cast

Taron Egerton (Robin Hood, Kingsman: The Golden Circle) stars as flamboyant superstar Elton John, along with Jamie Bell (Fantastic Four, Snowpiercer) as John’s songwriting collaborator Bernie Taupin, Richard Madden (Game of Thrones), and Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom).

Rocketman is directed by Dexter Fletcher (Eddie the Eagle), with a script from Lee Hall (Billy Elliot). The film is produced by David Furnish (Gnomeo & Juliet) and executive produced by Elton John.

Rocketman Trailer 2

Rocketman Trailer 1

Rocketman Photos

Rocketman Posters