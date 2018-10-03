Netflix has released the official Chilling Adventures of Sabrina trailer. The horror series stars Kiernan Shipka (Mad Men), Ross Lynch (My Friend Dahmer) and Miranda Otto (24: Legacy). Watch the “Sabrina the Teenage Witch Reboot” trailer below!

On her 16th birthday, Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) has to make a choice between the witch world of her family and the human world of her friends. With her aunties (Miranda Otto, Lucy Davis), her cat Salem, and her boyfriend Harvey Kinkle (Ross Lynch), Sabrina will face horrors and new adventures in the mysterious town of Greendale.

From the executive producers of Riverdale comes a haunting new tale. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina premieres October 26, 2018 on Netflix.

Sabrina the Teenage Witch Reboot Trailer

