Sony Pictures is moving forward with Salt 2, the sequel to Sony’s 2010 contemporary espionage thriller with Angelina Jolie attached to reprise her role as Evelyn Salt. Kurt Wimmer, the screenwriter who wrote the first film, has begun writing the sequel. Three years after the events of the first film, former Russian spy Evelyn Salt (Jolie) goes on a renegade manhunt of her fellow Russian-trained double agents.

Release Date: TBA

Studio: Columbia Pictures (Sony)

Genre: Action, Thriller, Sequel

Director: Unknown

Screenwriter: Kurt Wimmer

Cast: Angelina Jolie

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Details

Three years after the events of the first film, former Russian spy Evelyn Salt (Angelina Jolie) goes on a renegade manhunt of her fellow Russian-trained double agents while using all her skills as a covert operative to stay one step ahead of the CIA.

Movie Trailers



