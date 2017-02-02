

Ian Ziering and Tara Reid star in Sharknado 5. In the fifth installment, shark-infested storms bombard cities around the world including the UK, Australia and Bulgaria.

Release Date: 2017

Network: Syfy

Genre: Action, Adventure, Science Fiction, Sequel

Director: Anthony C. Ferrante

Screenwriter: Scotty Mullen

Cast: Ian Ziering, Tara Reid

Running Time: Unknown

TV Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

In “Sharknado 5,” with much of North America lying in ruins the rest of the world, including the UK and Australia, brace for the inevitable – a global sharknado. Fin Shepard (Ian Ziering) and his family must put a stop to this disaster before Earth is completely obliterated. Anthony C. Ferrante, who directed the first four films, is back to helm this latest installment, based on a script by Scotty Mullen.

