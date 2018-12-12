Skydance Media and Netflix have announced that principal photography has wrapped on the action-adventure ‘Six Underground’. Ryan Reynolds, Dave Franco and Corey Hawkins star in director Michael Bay’s action-adventure Six Underground, written by Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese the creators of the ‘Deadpool’ film franchise. Subscribe or bookmark this page to get details about the Six Underground trailer and release date.

Release Date: TBA, 2019

Studio: Netflix

Genre: Action

Director: Michael Bay

Screenwriter: Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick

Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Dave Franco, Corey Hawkins, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Adria Arjona, Mélanie Laurent, Ben Hardy

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

Skydance Media has partnered with Netflix to co-produce and release the original feature film Six Underground directed by Michael Bay (Transformers) and starring Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool).

The action film is based on an original idea from writers and executive producers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, best known for their irreverent work on Deadpool and Deadpool 2.

The cast includes includes Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool), Dave Franco (The Disaster Artist), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (Sicario: Day Of The Soldado), Adria Arjona (Pacific Rim: Uprising), Corey Hawkins (BlacKkKlansman), Ben Hardy (X-Men: Apocalypse), Lior Raz (Fauda), Mélanie Laurent (Operation Finale) and Payman Maadi (13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi). Subscribe or bookmark this page to be the first to watch the Six Underground movie trailer.

Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger produced “Six Underground” along with Bay. “Six Underground” is set to debut on Netflix worldwide in 2019.

Movie Trailers