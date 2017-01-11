

Jamie Foxx and Michelle Monaghan star in the thriller Sleepless. Watch the movie trailers below! An undercover Vegas police officer gets caught in a high stakes web of corrupt cops and a mob-controlled casino underground.

Release Date: January 13, 2017

Studio: Open Road Films

Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller

Director: Baran Bo Odar

Screenwriter: Andrea Berloff

Cast: Jamie Foxx, Michelle Monaghan, Dermot Mulroney, Gabrielle Union, David Harbour, Tip ‘T.I.’ Harris, Scoot McNairy, Octavius J. Johnson

Running Time: 1 hr. 35 min.

MPAA Rating: (R) for strong violence and language throughout.

Plot Summary

SLEEPLESS stars Jamie Foxx (Django Unchained, White House Down) as undercover Las Vegas police officer Vincent Downs, who is caught in a high stakes web of corrupt cops and the mob-controlled casino underground. When a heist goes wrong, a crew of homicidal gangsters kidnaps Downs’ teenage son. In one sleepless night he will have to rescue his son, evade an internal affairs investigation and bring the kidnappers to justice.

Movie Trailers

Sleepless – Movie Trailer

Comments

comment count