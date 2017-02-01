

Demi Lovato, Rainn Wilson and Joe Manganiello voice the animated comedy Smurfs: The Lost Village. A mysterious map sets Smurfette and her best friends on an exciting race through the Forbidden Forest.

Release Date: April 7, 2017

Studio: Sony Pictures Animation

Genre: Animation, Comedy, Adaptation

Director: Kelly Asbury

Screenwriter: Stacey Harman, Pamela Ribon

Cast: Demi Lovato, Rainn Wilson, Joe Manganiello, Jack McBrayer, Danny Pudi, Mandy Patinkin, Michelle Rodriguez, Ellie Kemper, Ariel Winter, Julia Roberts, Gordon Ramsay, Gabriel Iglesias, Tituss Burgess, Jeff Dunham, Jake Johnson, Kelly Asbury

Running Time: 1 hr 26 min

MPAA Rating: PG for some mild action and rude humor.

Plot Summary

In this fully animated, all-new take on the Smurfs, a mysterious map sets Smurfette and her best friends Brainy, Clumsy and Hefty on an exciting and thrilling race through the Forbidden Forest filled with magical creatures to find a mysterious lost village before the evil wizard Gargamel does. Embarking on a rollercoaster journey full of action and danger, the Smurfs are on a course that leads to the discovery of the biggest secret in Smurf history!

