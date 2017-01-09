

Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn star in the comedy Snatched. Watch the movie trailer below! A spontaneous woman (Schumer) and her ultra-cautious mom (Hawn) get held hostage while on vacation in Ecuador.

Release Date: May 12, 2017

Studio: 20th Century Fox

Genre: Comedy, Adventure

Director: Jonathan Levine

Screenwriter: Katie Dippold

Cast: Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn, Joan Cusack, Ike Barinholtz, Wanda Sykes, Christopher Meloni

Running Time: Unknown

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Official Website: Foxmovies.com/Snatched

Plot Summary

When her boyfriend dumps her, Emily, a spontaneous woman in her 30s, persuades her ultra-cautious mom to accompany her on a vacation to Ecuador. At Emily’s insistence, the pair seek out adventure, but suddenly find themselves kidnapped. When these two very different women are trapped on this wild journey, their bond as mother and daughter is tested and strengthened while they attempt to navigate the jungle and escape.

Movie Trailers

Snatched – Movie Trailer

