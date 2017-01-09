Snatched
Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn star in the comedy Snatched. Watch the movie trailer below! A spontaneous woman (Schumer) and her ultra-cautious mom (Hawn) get held hostage while on vacation in Ecuador.
Release Date: May 12, 2017
Studio: 20th Century Fox
Genre: Comedy, Adventure
Director: Jonathan Levine
Screenwriter: Katie Dippold
Cast: Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn, Joan Cusack, Ike Barinholtz, Wanda Sykes, Christopher Meloni
Running Time: Unknown
MPAA Rating: Not yet rated
Official Website: Foxmovies.com/Snatched
Plot Summary
When her boyfriend dumps her, Emily, a spontaneous woman in her 30s, persuades her ultra-cautious mom to accompany her on a vacation to Ecuador. At Emily’s insistence, the pair seek out adventure, but suddenly find themselves kidnapped. When these two very different women are trapped on this wild journey, their bond as mother and daughter is tested and strengthened while they attempt to navigate the jungle and escape.
Movie Trailers
Snatched – Red Band Trailer
Snatched – Movie Trailer