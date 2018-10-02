Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Trailer 2 and New Poster

Sony Pictures has released the second trailer and poster for the upcoming animated adventure Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Check out the new ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ trailer and poster below!

The movie features the voices of Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Jake Johnson as Peter Parker, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, Mahershala Ali as Aaron Davis, Liev Schreiber as The Kingpin, and Lily Tomlin as Aunt May.

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the creative minds behind ‘The Lego Movie’ and ’21 Jump Street’, bring their unique talents to a fresh vision of a different Spider-Man Universe, with a groundbreaking visual style that’s the first of its kind. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse introduces Brooklyn teen Miles Morales, and the limitless possibilities of the Spider-Verse, where more than one can wear the mask.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Trailer 2

