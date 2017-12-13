Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – Teaser Trailer



Shameik Moore, Mahershala Ali and Liev Schreiber voice Marvel Animation’s animated movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. When Brooklyn teen Miles Morales is bitten by a genetically modified spider he gains spider-like abilities.

Release Date: December 14, 2018

Studio: Columbia Pictures (Sony)

Genre: Animation, Action, Adaptation

Director: Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman

Screenwriter: Phil Lord

Cast: Shameik Moore, Mahershala Ali, Liev Schreiber, Brian Tyree Henry

MPAA Rating: Not yet rated

Plot Summary

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the creative minds behind “The Lego Movie” and “21 Jump Street,” bring their unique talents to a fresh vision of a different Spider-Man Universe, with a groundbreaking visual style that’s the first of its kind. “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” introduces Brooklyn teen Miles Morales, and the limitless possibilities of the Spider-Verse, where more than one can wear the mask.

