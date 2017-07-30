Star Trek: Discovery Trailer and Posters

by ·

Set roughly a decade before the events of the original Star Trek series, separate from the timeline of the concurrent feature films, Star Trek: Discovery explores the Federation-Klingon cold war while following the crew of the USS Discovery.

Related Headlines

Comments

comment count

Tags:

Follow:

Subscribe to Movienewz.com

Stay up to date! Enter your email address to receive new posts in your inbox.