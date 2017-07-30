Star Trek: Discovery Trailer and Posters by Admin · July 30, 2017 Set roughly a decade before the events of the original Star Trek series, separate from the timeline of the concurrent feature films, Star Trek: Discovery explores the Federation-Klingon cold war while following the crew of the USS Discovery. Related HeadlinesScream QueensDaredevil Premiere Date Confirmed, New Poster and Photos RevealedSupergirlThe Secret Life of Marilyn MonroeConstantineMarvel’s Jessica Jones Full-Length Trailer and Poster Arrive Comments comment count