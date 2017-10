EA has released the Star Wars Battlefront II single player campaign trailer.

Ignite the inferno and burn the Rebellion to the ground in Star Wars Battlefront 2’s single-player campaign. Take on the role of Commander Iden Versio in a story following the destruction of the Death Star II and the death of the Emperor.

Star Wars Battlefront II will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC November 17, 2017

