Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Blu-ray 3D) (Region Free)





Walt Disney Home Entertainment has announced the 4K UHD, Blu-ray 3D and Blu-ray releases of Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The sci-fi drama stars Daisy Ridley, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Carrie Fisher, Domhnall Gleeson and Kelly Marie Tran.

Rey develops her newly discovered abilities with the guidance of Luke Skywalker, who is unsettled by the strength of her powers. Meanwhile, the Resistance prepares for battle with the First Order.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be available on Digital HD and Movies Anywhere on March 13, 2018, 4K UHD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD March 27, 2018, UK region free Blu-ray 3D on April 9, 2018. You can view the cover art above and bonus features below.

Director Rian Johnson takes fans on an intimate journey into the creation of Star Wars: The Last Jedi in a feature-length documentary, explaining his unique interpretation of the Force, detailing the painstaking process of creating Snoke, and deconstructing action-packed scenes from the film such as the epic space battle and the final confrontation. Johnson also reveals two exclusive scenes, featuring Andy Serkis as Snoke prior to his digital makeover, as well as 14 never-before-seen deleted scenes, in addition to his audio commentary. The 4K Blu-ray disc will be released with both Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos immersive audio.

BONUS FEATURES