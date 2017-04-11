Star Wars: The Last Jedi Cast Make Force For Change Announcement



STAR WARS: FORCE FOR CHANGE CELEBRATES 40 YEARS OF STAR WARS WITH EPIC FUNDRAISING EVENT

Star Wars: The Last Jedi stars Mark Hamill and Daisy Ridley announce three once-in-a-lifetime Star Wars experiences that you can win. Watch the video below!

Do you want to celebrate Star Wars’ 40th anniversary — and support a good cause for the chance to win amazing prizes? Star Wars: Force For Change has the fundraising campaign you’re looking for.

As announced today on Good Morning America, Star Wars: Force For Change has teamed up with Omaze to launch Star Wars “Past, Present, and Future” — a new fundraising campaign to benefit UNICEF and Starlight Children’s Foundation — in honor of the saga’s landmark anniversary.

The initiative kicks off today, April 11, and runs for four weeks until May 11; all who enter at Omaze.com/StarWars will have the chance to win an appearance in the upcoming untiled Han Solo movie, tickets to the world premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, or an overnight stay at Skywalker Ranch. Each week, a new prize will be awarded to a randomly-selected winner, and at the end of the campaign, one randomly-selected grand prize winner will be awarded all three Force-filled experiences.

Starlight Children’s Foundation is joining Star Wars: Force For Change as the initiative’s newest charity beneficiary in 2017. Through a $1 million grant, Star Wars: Force for Change supports the foundation’s core programs which are designed to bring comfort and joy and comfort to hospitalized kids through Starlight’s network of more than 700 children’s hospitals, clinics, camps and other partners across the US. Star Wars: Force for Change and fan donations through this campaign will also provide new Starlight programs, like fun, comfortable Star Wars-themed Starlight Brave Gowns, to tens of thousands of hospitalized children across the country.

“In a year that we celebrate 40 years of the Star Wars saga, I continue to be inspired by the incredible generosity and charitable efforts of our fans,” said Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy. “We are so proud of their tireless dedication to positively impact the lives of children and others around the world, and hope this year’s Force For Change campaign will offer a few of those wonderful fans an experience they will never forget.”

The prizes are themed to honor all eras of the saga, as follows:

Past – Stay at Skywalker Inn, tour of the archives & the Ranch, and a screening of Star Wars: A New Hope

Present – Join the cast and attend the Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere and exclusive after party

Future – Visit the set, meet the directors, and have the chance to appear in the untitled Han Solo movie

Grand Prize – One winner will receive the Past, Present AND Future prizes!

Fans are encouraged to follow the campaign at Omaze.com/StarWars for exclusive updates each week. For fundraising campaign rules click here.

