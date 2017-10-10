

That wait is over! Lucasfilm has released the official trailer and theatrical poster for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, starring Daisy Ridley, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac and Carrie Fisher. You can watch the official trailer for ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ below!

Having taken her first steps into a larger world in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Rey continues her epic journey with Finn, Poe, and Luke Skywalker in the next chapter of the saga.

The poster features Luke Skywalker above Rey, Kylo Ren, General Leia Organa, and more heroes and villains, with a team of Resistance ski speeders in a confrontation with First Order walkers below.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi – Official Trailer

Star Wars: The Last Jedi – Theatrical Poster



