Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker | D23 Special Look & Poster

At D23, Lucasfilm has revealed a new trailer and poster for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, starring Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac. See new footage, including Dark Side Rey with a double-bladed red lightsaber! Check out the Rise of Skywalker D23 special look in the player below!

Returning cast members for Rise of Skywalker include Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo and Billie Lourd. Joining the cast are Naomi Ackie (Doctor Who), Richard E. Grant (Logan), Dominic Monaghan (Lord of the Rings), Matt Smith (Doctor Who) and Keri Russell (The Americans), who will also be joined by veteran Star Wars actors Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels and Billy Dee Williams, who will reprise his role as Lando Calrissian.

The role of Leia Organa will once again be played by Carrie Fisher, using previously unreleased footage shot for Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has J.J. Abrams (Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Star Trek) returning to direct the ninth and final installment of the Skywalker saga. Abrams co-wrote the screenplay with Chris Terrio (Argo, Justice League). Composer John Williams, who has scored every chapter in the Star Wars saga since 1977’s A New Hope, will return to a galaxy far, far away with Rise of Skywalker.

The film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, J.J. Abrams and Michelle Rejwan, and executive produced by Callum Greene and Jason McGatlin.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is scheduled for release on December 20.