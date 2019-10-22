Watch the final trailer and take a look at the theatrical poster for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, starring Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver and John Boyega.

As we prepare for the bittersweet end of the Skywalker saga, it’s an emotional moment for fans. And yet, in the last days before the final chapter debuts with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, a feeling of hope permeates the final trailer for the film. The Resistance is resilient and even in the darkest of times, faith in not only the Force, but in good people coming together to fight evil in the galaxy could win the day. Or it could be their undoing, if you listen to what sounds like the haunting voice of the Emperor.