Winona Ryder, David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown star in Netflix’s Stranger Things Season 2. A small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces and one strange little girl.

Premiere Date: October, 2017 (Season 2)

Network: Netflix

Genre: Drama, Adventure, Science Fiction

Creators: Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer

Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Charlie Heaton, Natalia Dyer

Running Time: 55 min

TV Rating: TV-14

Plot Summary

A year after Will’s return, everything seems back to normal… but a darkness lurks just beneath the surface, threatening all of Hawkins.

