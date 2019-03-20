Stranger Things Season 3 Trailer is Here!

Watch the official trailer for Stranger Things Season 3, premiering July 4 on Netflix.

In the summer of 1985, teenagers Eleven and her friends Mike, Dustin, Lucas, Will and Max venture out to the mall where they must confront terrifying forces.

Stranger Things Season 3 stars Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, David Harbour as Chief Jim Hopper, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Cara Buono as Karen Wheeler, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Dacre Montgomery as Billy, Sadie Sink as Max, Maya Thurman-Hawke as Robin, Jake Busey as Bruce, Francesca Reale as Heather, and Cary Elwes as Mayor Kline.

The series was created by The Duffer Brothers, who also serve as executive producers and directors along with Shawn Levy (who also directs), Dan Cohen and Iain Patterson. Stranger Things is a Netflix production.