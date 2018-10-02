Superman The Movie 4K UHD Blu-ray

Warner Bros Home Entertainment has officially announced director Richard Donner’s Superman: The Movie (1978) will be released on 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital Combo with a limited edition 80th Anniversary Pop! of the Man of Steel if ordered from WB Shop. ‘Superman: The Movie’, stars Christopher Reeve, Margot Kidder, Gene Hackman, Ned Beatty, Valerie Perrine, Jackie Cooper and Marlon Brando. Pre-order ships December 7, 2018.

Get a Specialty Series limited edition exclusive Pop! of the Man of Steel with the purchase of Superman: The Movie 4K UHD and save!The Pop! figure Measures approximately 3 3/4 inches and comes in a window display box.Timed to the 40th anniversary of Superman: The Movie (1978) and the 80th anniversary of Superman, comes the first classic DC movie to be mastered in 4K UHD. Christopher Reeve, Margot Kidder, Marlon Brando, and Gene Hackman star in the classic film that continues to influence major superhero movies today. Academy Award-winners Marlon Brando and Gene Hackman head an all-star cast in the fantastic, action-packed film that made Christopher Reeve an international star playing the greatest superhero of all time. From the doomed planet of Krypton, two parents launch a spaceship carrying their infant son to earth. Here he grows up to become Clark Kent, mild-mannered reporter for the Metropolis Daily Planet. But with powers and abilities far beyond those of mortal men, he battles for truth and justice as Superman.